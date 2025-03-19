Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

