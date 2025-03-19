First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys 43,051 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $67,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,320,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.