Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 112.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 61,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -153.09, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. Five9 has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $63.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $82,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,533.09. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,383. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock worth $985,446 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3,955.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

