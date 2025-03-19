Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:ASTL opened at C$9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$7.54 and a 1-year high of C$16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$943.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$21.00 to C$15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

