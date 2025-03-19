Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.62 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.01%.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EYE stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 378 ($4.91). 11,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,921. The company has a market cap of £112.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 580 ($7.54). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 376.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 434.70.

Insider Activity at Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday purchased 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £49,748.40 ($64,675.51). 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

