Seed Capital Solutions (LON:SCSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Seed Capital Solutions (LON:SCSPGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.08) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

SCSP stock remained flat at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday. Seed Capital Solutions has a 12 month low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.87.

Seed Capital Solutions Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or businesses operating in market sectors that display environmental, social, and governance credentials. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

