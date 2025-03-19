Seed Capital Solutions (LON:SCSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Seed Capital Solutions (LON:SCSP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.08) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Seed Capital Solutions Price Performance
SCSP stock remained flat at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday. Seed Capital Solutions has a 12 month low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.87.
Seed Capital Solutions Company Profile
