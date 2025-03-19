GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.58 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.94 ($0.04). 9,061,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 1,818,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

