LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CMO Jessica Friedeman Sells 30,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $962,200. The trade was a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
LifeMD Stock Performance
Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
LFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
