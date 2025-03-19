LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CMO Jessica Friedeman Sells 30,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $962,200. The trade was a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

