Glenview Trust co Buys Shares of 876 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 876 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $270.75 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $293.70. The stock has a market cap of $332.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.50 and a 200-day moving average of $248.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

