GWN Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGN opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.