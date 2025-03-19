HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

