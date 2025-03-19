Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 186,169.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

NYSE HGV opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HGV shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

