Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Down 13.1% in February

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ideal Power by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ideal Power by 13.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ideal Power by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ideal Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 823,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 1,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Read More

