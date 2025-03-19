Black Diamond Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,853 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,419% compared to the average daily volume of 122 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BDTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BDTX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 84,859,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,696. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $7.66.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.
