Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

MDLZ opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

