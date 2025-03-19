Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,462 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Honeywell International by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,986,000 after acquiring an additional 677,213 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

