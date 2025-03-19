Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,926 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NKE opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

