Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.41. The stock has a market cap of C$366.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.56. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$15.51 and a 52 week high of C$18.10.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

