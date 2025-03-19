Investment House LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Investment House LLC increased its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,130 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth $125,488,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Solventum by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth $110,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth $50,948,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Solventum by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 659,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after buying an additional 431,986 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

