Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Saiph Capital LLC

Saiph Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.4% of Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 122,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,258,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 421,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $45,708,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $35,165,827. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
