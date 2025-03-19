Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,425 ($31.53) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Computacenter

Computacenter Price Performance

Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,662 ($34.61) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,209.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,287.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,004 ($39.05).

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 161.50 ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computacenter will post 187.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 474 ($6.16) per share. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $23.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.51%.

About Computacenter

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.