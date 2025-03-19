Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Issues Earnings Results

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. 2,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,552. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

