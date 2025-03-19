Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Issues Earnings Results

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 21.07%.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance
Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. 2,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,552. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
