Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.33. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 1,992 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $102.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 85,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Siebert Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

