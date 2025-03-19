Titon (LON:TON) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.66 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91). Titon shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 79,647 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of £7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.21.

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (17.41) (($0.23)) EPS for the quarter. Titon had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Analysts expect that Titon Holdings Plc will post 9.2847318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tom Carpenter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £35,500 ($46,181.87). Insiders own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

