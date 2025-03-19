nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,458,591 shares in the company, valued at $156,050,685. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,893 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,697,000 after acquiring an additional 948,282 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of nCino by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 3,905,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in nCino by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,691,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,893 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP grew its position in nCino by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 3,721,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Price Performance

nCino stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. nCino has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.70, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.