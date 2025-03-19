Randy Shefman Sells 1,300 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.55. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $158.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

