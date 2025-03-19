Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,884 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

