Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,101,000 after buying an additional 1,794,391 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.07%.

Insider Activity

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

