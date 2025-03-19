Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 58.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 35.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 163,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

