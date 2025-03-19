Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after buying an additional 13,366,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 2,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 705,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,113,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after purchasing an additional 300,305 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,019.82. This trade represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.