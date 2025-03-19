SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NZAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. 3,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,294. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $38.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a market cap of $148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

