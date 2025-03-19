Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.48), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 161.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

XBIO opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

