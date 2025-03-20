24,475 Shares in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRKS. Hill Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,376,588,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,983,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,882,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $65,780,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $42,787,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.96. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34.

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

