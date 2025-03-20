Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 8,949 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $353.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.39.

Read Our Latest Report on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.