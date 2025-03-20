Viawealth LLC Sells 12,692 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Viawealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 183.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 687.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $966.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

