BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 120090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 85.43%. The firm had revenue of $448.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participações S.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações Increases Dividend

About BB Seguridade Participações

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.3978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from BB Seguridade Participações's previous dividend of $0.21. BB Seguridade Participações's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.75%.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

