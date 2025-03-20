BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 120090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
BB Seguridade Participações Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.
BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 85.43%. The firm had revenue of $448.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participações S.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
BB Seguridade Participações Increases Dividend
About BB Seguridade Participações
BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.
