Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.09 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 21068203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Up 12.9 %

The company has a market cap of £20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.60.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

