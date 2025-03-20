Urban Outfitters (URBN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2025 – Urban Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2025 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2025 – Urban Outfitters had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Urban Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,997. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $61.16. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Urban Outfitters Inc alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,976 shares of company stock worth $5,573,263 in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,019 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.