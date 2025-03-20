Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 176565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$686.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.87.

Cronos Group, headquartered in Toronto, Canada cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through its medicinal brand, Peace Naturals, and its two recreational brands, Cove and Spinach. Although it primarily operates in Canada, Cronos exports medical cannabis to Poland and Germany. In addition, it has entered joint ventures in Israel, Colombia, and Australia to drive further international cultivation and distribution growth.

