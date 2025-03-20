Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Erasca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERAS remained flat at $1.48 on Thursday. 1,919,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Erasca has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERAS shares. Bank of America raised Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

