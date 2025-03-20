Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,789. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently -17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CEO Shane M. Okelly purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. The trade was a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

