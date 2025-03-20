Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Trading 16.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.57. 121,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 32,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Zentek Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

