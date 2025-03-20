Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JSM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,012. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

