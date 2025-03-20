Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,148,000 after buying an additional 782,700 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15,187.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 639,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,542,000 after buying an additional 634,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 813.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,646,000 after buying an additional 483,369 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 402,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,242,000 after buying an additional 338,472 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $143.38 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

