Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.