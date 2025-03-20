Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) Releases Earnings Results

Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

Bolt Projects Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSLK opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Bolt Projects has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Get Bolt Projects alerts:

Bolt Projects Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Projects Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Projects and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.