Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) Releases Earnings Results

Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.
Bolt Projects Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSLK opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Bolt Projects has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $9.98.
Bolt Projects Company Profile
