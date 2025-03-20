Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

