Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,510,000. Five Pine Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,711,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

