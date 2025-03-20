Boston Partners Has $47.50 Million Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,584,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,172 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Laureate Education were worth $47,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 62.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.7 %

Laureate Education stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

