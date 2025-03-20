Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 148,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,070,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $643.02 million, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,082.90. The trade was a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

